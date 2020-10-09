South Carolina US Senate debate changes format after Lindsey Graham refuses to take Covid-19 test

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash



Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina. He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War



On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago