Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.
Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire. Tensions between the countries have been growing for months over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an enclave legally...