Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.


