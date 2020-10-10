Global  
 

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

IndiaTimes Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.
