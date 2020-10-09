Global  
 

THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana

Friday, 9 October 2020
HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 4PM Friday, Hurricane Delta was moving north northeast at 14mph with maximum sustained...
News video: Hurricane Delta makes landfall today, Louisiana prepares

Hurricane Delta makes landfall today, Louisiana prepares 01:29

 Louisiana is preparing for Hurricane Delta to hit them today.

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta [Video]

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.

Hurricane Delta [Video]

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Hurricane Delta slams into Louisiana Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Creole, Louisiana. The storm is unleashing damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge just six...
BREAKING: Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

 Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. CT Friday near Creole, La., with heavy rainfall and strong winds in a region already...
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta to make landfall

 Hurricane Delta is gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches landfall along the Louisiana coast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist...
