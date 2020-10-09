Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana
Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday.
The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..
Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta
Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.
Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana
360MediaX RT @NHC_Atlantic: Hurricane #Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hu… 31 seconds ago
Dawn Hargrove THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana – WBRZ https://t.co/LB18Valh9E 19 minutes ago
CREW-TV Network RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast https://t.co/eeZa7gZZBR 20 minutes ago
Luca Sorbi Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast - live updates https://t.co/OkrvKx3yBY via @CBSNews 21 minutes ago
-Dvcstar- RT @ABCNewsLive: .@RobMarciano has the latest on Hurricane Delta as it makes landfall in Louisiana. https://t.co/P8h7uvf701
"The second hu… 30 minutes ago