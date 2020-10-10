Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting Saturday
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt hostilities in contested Nagorno-Karabakh after marathon talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The armistice is set to take effect at noon on October 10.
The agreement was reached at the trilateral consultations involving the foreign ministers of the two...
