Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting Saturday

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt hostilities in contested Nagorno-Karabakh after marathon talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The armistice is set to take effect at noon on October 10.



