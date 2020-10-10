Global  
 

Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting Saturday

Eurasia Review Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting SaturdayArmenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt hostilities in contested Nagorno-Karabakh after marathon talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The armistice is set to take effect at noon on October 10.

The agreement was reached at the trilateral consultations involving the foreign ministers of the two...
 At the heart of the conflict that has led to dozens of deaths in the past week is the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

More than 350 Armenian soldiers have been killed and hundreds injured since the start of fighting with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:31Published

 Canada and the U.K. are calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and return to the negotiating table...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Mid-DayEurasia Review

 Around 6am on September 27 intensive fighting, featuring large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery, erupted along the line of contact between...
Eurasia Review

Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region intensified after its main city...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

