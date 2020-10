Zoey 🇺🇸 RT @GayEqualGlobal: OMG Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's only great-granddaughter, 31, dies of breast cancer https://t.co/dzcbSZ1GyA via @Yah… 4 minutes ago ʀᴀᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ RT @PerezHilton: The passing of Hollywood royalty is always heartbreaking, but at just 31 years old?? Just unimaginably tragic... https://t… 4 minutes ago CollectionOfRandomMiscellaneous Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz's great-granddaughter dies of breast cancer https://t.co/BW6U1PYIUS 4 minutes ago eric campbell Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's only great-granddaughter, 31, dies of breast cancer https://t.co/1Oz4An0K1O via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago SpeechTrans #breaking Lucille Ball Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's great-granddaughter, Desiree S ...,Lucille Ball and Desi A… https://t.co/cyIQFXgWi0 9 minutes ago Dr. K. Lee BLM-#RBG Ruth-Less OMG Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's only great-granddaughter, 31, dies of breast cancer https://t.co/dzcbSZ1GyA via @Yahoo 11 minutes ago Newslanes Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's only great-granddaughter, 31, dies of breast cancer https://t.co/43518TVHPW 11 minutes ago Ronnie Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer | https://t.co/WBcxZJPvDW https://t.co/NEWefpxHXn 13 minutes ago