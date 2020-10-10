Global  
 

Donald Trump raises fears in latest coronavirus test admission

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump raises fears in latest coronavirus test admissionDonald Trump has indicated he's not completely clear of coronavirus, raising concern over a massive rally he's planning.The US President has revealed he was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and while he did not know the exact...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Justice Dept. Suspends All Diversity and Inclusion Training for Staff

 The move was the latest effort by the Trump administration to eliminate any training that encourages workers to acknowledge that implicit racial and gender..
NYTimes.com

October 15 US Presidential debate will not happen

 The Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the town hall-style debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden scheduled for..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Says He's Fine, No Apologies for COVID Conduct

 Donald Trump says he feels great and he received special treatment at Walter Reed Hospital ... as he put it -- "It's good to be President." The President was..
TMZ.com
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Trump Said Don’t ‘Be Afraid Of COVID’ Or ‘Let It Dominate Your Life’: Many Republicans Already Thought Along Those Lines – OpEd

 On October 5, President Donald Trump commented at Twitter that he would be leaving later that day from Walter Reed Medical Center where he had received medical...
Eurasia Review

Ralph Nader: Pence Bullies Fabrications Through Debate Time Rules – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Pence Bullies Fabrications Through Debate Time Rules – OpEd Vice President Pence “debated” Senator Kamala Harris in a way that reminded voters of how he and his boss, Donald Trump, have lawlessly misgoverned since...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

