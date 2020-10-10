China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

China has amassed more than 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control with India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.



The Foreign Ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India... 👓 View full article

