China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () China has amassed more than 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control with India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.
The Foreign Ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published