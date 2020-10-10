Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
China has amassed more than 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control with India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

The Foreign Ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi [Video]

‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published
Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies [Video]

Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo

 China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour"...
IndiaTimes

Jaishankar to meet Pompeo in Tokyo

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on Tuesday, the State Department said. While Pompeo and Jaishankar...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this