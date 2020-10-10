Global  
 

Nobel Peace Prize win will further strengthen cooperation with India: World Food Programme

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020
The UN's World Food Programme which won the Nobel Peace prize on Friday said it hopes that this recognition will further strengthen its cooperation with India where it has been working for around five decades in various programmes related to food and nutrition security. The World Food Programme (WFP) was honoured for its efforts...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize 02:38

 WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the world.

