Nobel Peace Prize win will further strengthen cooperation with India: World Food Programme Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The UN's World Food Programme which won the Nobel Peace prize on Friday said it hopes that this recognition will further strengthen its cooperation with India where it has been working for around five decades in various programmes related to food and nutrition security. The World Food Programme (WFP) was honoured for its efforts... 👓 View full article

