Trump Set to Return to Campaigning as Biden Stumps in Nevada



Pres. Trump will head back on the campaign trail on Monday and, tomorrow, he'll host an event from the White House. Meanwhile, Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Nevada... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:02 Published 18 hours ago

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 18 hours ago