Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000

CTV News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 809 new COVID-19 cases, with the majority of new infections in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID tally soon to cross 70 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID tally soon to cross 70 lakh mark

COVID-19 tally of the country reached 69,79,424 after 73,272 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 8,83,185 active cases in India. Death toll due to COVID-19 stands at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,679 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,679

The UK has reported 561,815 coronavirus cases and 42,679 deaths, up by 87 fromthe previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592

The UK has reported 561,815 coronavirus cases and 42,592 deaths, up by 77 fromthe previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this