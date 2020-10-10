Lindsey Graham refuses Covid test before Harrison debate, forces format change

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash



Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina. He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Lindsey Graham Goes Off on Democratic Challenger in Tweetstorm For Requesting Negative Covid Test Before Next Debate Sen. Lindsey Graham complained on Twitter about being asked to take a coronavirus test before his debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Mediaite 18 hours ago



Graham, Challenger Harrison Twitter War Ends With Debate Format Change Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday balked at being asked to take a pre-debate COVID-19 test by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison - triggering a Twitter...

Newsmax 16 hours ago





Tweets about this