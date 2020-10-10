|
Lindsey Graham refuses Covid test before Harrison debate, forces format change
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison had demanded that Graham be tested before the event due to his recent meetings with other Republican...
