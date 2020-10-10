Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quebec COVID-19 cases surpass 85,000, 14 more deaths

CTV News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that 85,191 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,950 people have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 215 More Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 215 More Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published
Minnesota Sets Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases In State [Video]

Minnesota Sets Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases In State

There's more sobering news in the fight against COVID-19. Minnesota is reporting another day of double-digit deaths tied to the virus -- 13, Liz Collin reports (2:11). WCCO 4 News at 5 – October 16,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published
Florida led the nation in coronavirus deaths yesterday [Video]

Florida led the nation in coronavirus deaths yesterday

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,356, the most in more than one month.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

29 more Covid-19 deaths, over 2,500 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh

 Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,503 fresh cases. ​​The state's Covid-19 tally has reached 4,55,146 and the death toll...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CTV NewsMid-Day

West Bengal logs record 3,591 Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths

 The Covid-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 2,91,194 on Saturday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 3,591 fresh cases, the health...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CP24CTV NewsMid-DayNews24allAfrica.com

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown PARIS: Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease...
WorldNews


Tweets about this