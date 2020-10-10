Quebec COVID-19 cases surpass 85,000, 14 more deaths

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 215 More Coronavirus Cases



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:17 Published 2 hours ago

Minnesota Sets Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases In State



There's more sobering news in the fight against COVID-19. Minnesota is reporting another day of double-digit deaths tied to the virus -- 13, Liz Collin reports (2:11). WCCO 4 News at 5 – October 16,.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago