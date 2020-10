You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No State Fair, Limited Crowd: Red River Showdown To Look Different Saturday



Saturday is the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but the time-honored tradition will look at lot different this year. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:00 Published 17 hours ago A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff



A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:29 Published 1 day ago IDFG: Don't dump live fish in Idaho waterways



Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding folks not to dump live fish into river systems after a situation where they had to kill thousands of goldfish in Hailey. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this