Sheikh Matlub Ali: An Odia Icon Of Hindu Muslim Unity – OpEd Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amidst the names of politicians crowded the columns of power corridors in history but in contemporary political and cultural firmaments of India, nobody can match Sheikh Matlub Ali of Odisha. He was born on 16^th of December 1942 in a village called Dharoshyam Sundarpur, Sukleswar (Mahanga) in Cuttack district and studied in the... Amidst the names of politicians crowded the columns of power corridors in history but in contemporary political and cultural firmaments of India, nobody can match Sheikh Matlub Ali of Odisha. He was born on 16^th of December 1942 in a village called Dharoshyam Sundarpur, Sukleswar (Mahanga) in Cuttack district and studied in the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Muslim musician from Rajkot sings Hindu hymns



Having composed and released 20 albums consisting of bhajans and songs, Sohil Baloch is now set to melt his listeners' heart with his latest bhajan composition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hailing from.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

