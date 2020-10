You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Poland's Iga Swiatek tops Sofia Kenin, wins French Open title Iga Swiatek is in a class of her own.

Upworthy 5 hours ago



Iga Swiatek Steamrolls Sofia Kenin to Win the French Open Swiatek became the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam title. She did it without losing a set at Roland Garros, and no more than five games in any...

NYTimes.com 6 hours ago



Polish teen Iga Swiatek beats American Sofia Kenin to win French Open title Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open...

CBC.ca 6 hours ago





Tweets about this