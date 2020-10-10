|
|
|
Poland's Iga Swiatek, 19, knocks off American Sofia Kenin for French Open title
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Iga Swiatek, just 19, becomes the first Polish tennis player to win a major singles trophy, beating American Sofia Kenin for French Open crown.
|
|
|