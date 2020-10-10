Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland's Iga Swiatek, 19, knocks off American Sofia Kenin for French Open title

Upworthy Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Iga Swiatek, just 19, becomes the first Polish tennis player to win a major singles trophy, beating American Sofia Kenin for French Open crown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Iga Swiatek Steamrolls Sofia Kenin to Win the French Open

 Swiatek became the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam title. She did it without losing a set at Roland Garros, and no more than five games in any...
NYTimes.com

Who is Iga Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish teenager who won French Open 2020?

 Iga Swiatek created history in the French Open 2020 as she became the first Polish women player to win a Grand Slam title as she defeated America's Sofia Kenin...
DNA

Swiatek, 19, beats Kenin to win French Open title

 Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.
ESPN


Tweets about this