You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff



A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Texas' Herman, Ehlinger lament mistakes in loss After committing 10 penalties to go along with three turnovers and multiple mistakes on special teams, Texas coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this