Majority of Canadians support closing non-essential businesses during second wave: Nanos Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The majority of Canadians say they’re in support of closing non-essential businesses in light of recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the country, according to a new survey by Nanos Research. 👓 View full article

