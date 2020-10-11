Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil reaches 150,000 deathsBrazil's count of Covid-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation.The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198....
Covid: Brazil's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

 The country, which recently passed five million cases, has the world's second-highest number of dead.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Inside Brazil's Manaus, the world's worst hit-city where cases are on the rise again

 lisses Xavier will never forget the noise. At the peak of the pandemic, when workers here were forced to abandon individual graves in favour of long trenches..
Greenpeace raises a statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt Pantanal wetlands

Greenpeace raises a statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt Pantanal wetlands

Greenpeace activists raise a four-meter statue of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the burnt Pantanal wetlands to criticise his environmental policy.

Covid Brazil: Millions to return to poverty if handouts stop - report

 A study says the end of emergency government payments could send 15 million back into poverty.
Once home to one of Latin America's most notorious prisons, San Lucas is now a tourist paradise

Once home to one of Latin America's most notorious prisons, San Lucas is now a tourist paradise

Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions

Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions

Doctors and health workers go on strike in Peru as the Latin American nation records the highest coronavirus death rate per capita in the world.

India's COVID tally soon to cross 70 lakh mark

India's COVID tally soon to cross 70 lakh mark

COVID-19 tally of the country reached 69,79,424 after 73,272 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 8,83,185 active cases in India. Death toll due to COVID-19 stands at..

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,592

The UK has reported 561,815 coronavirus cases and 42,592 deaths, up by 77 fromthe previous day.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,515

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,515

The Government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further14,162 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the totalnumber of cases in the UK to 544,275. The Government..

Covid: Brazil's coronavirus cases pass five million

 Brazil is the third worst-hit country, after the US and India, with deaths approaching 150,000.
Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin...
Humanigen gets positive feedback from FDA ahead of emergency use application for coronavirus drug lenzilumab

 Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration said its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for its coronavirus...
