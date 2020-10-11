Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Bin Laden’s Niece, Trump Gets Endorsement From Taliban – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
After Bin Laden’s Niece, Trump Gets Endorsement From Taliban – OpEdTaliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News [1] in a phone interview Sunday, "We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan." The militant group also expressed concern about President Trump's bout with the coronavirus. "When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gen. H.R. McMaster thinks Trump's deal freeing Taliban fighters could lead to another 9/11 [Video]

Gen. H.R. McMaster thinks Trump's deal freeing Taliban fighters could lead to another 9/11

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster believes it's a mistake to think the Taliban could be a partner for peace, and could mean another 9/11.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:40Published
Osama bin Laden's niece Noor backs Donald Trump, why? | Oneindia News [Video]

Osama bin Laden's niece Noor backs Donald Trump, why? | Oneindia News

Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of Taliban terrorist Osama Bin Laden has backed US President Donald Trump for a second term. The 33-yr-old woman said that she feared there could be a repeat of 9/11 if trump..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this