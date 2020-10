You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As Glass Fire Moves Close To Calistoga



Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the wildfires raging in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. Andrea Nakano talked to anxious residents of Calistoga who are under mandatory.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In LA County In Response To Bobcat Fire



Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday declared a state of emergency in Del Norte, Los Angeles and Mendocino counties in an effort to increase the response to various fires that have burned thousands of acres,.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this