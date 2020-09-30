5 killed in mid-air 2 aircraft collision in France

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th..
Paris rattled by sonic boom from military jet, thunderous sound triggers panic | Oneindia News
A thunderous sound panicked people in Paris on Wednesday left everyone baffled. It was later revealed by the police that the loud sound was caused by the sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound..
Military Transport Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Clipping Fighter Jet Midair
A military transport plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a Riverside County field after clipping a fighter jet midair.
SingleBuchi 5 Killed In Collision Between Plane, Microlight Aircraft in France https://t.co/bLHMOCCOdH https://t.co/jQTdN8ycsl 3 minutes ago
Šîłęňţ Ďëşęřţ 🍃🥀 RT @khaleejtimes: 5 killed in mid-air aircraft collision in France https://t.co/ZCpeT70sI3 24 minutes ago
NewsEverything France plane crash: Five killed after mid-air collision near Tours – #NewsEverything #Europe https://t.co/nam3uvObUf 33 minutes ago
Khaleej Times 5 killed in mid-air aircraft collision in France https://t.co/ZCpeT70sI3 54 minutes ago
WION Four people were killed and one was missing after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western Fra… https://t.co/nZWdHO8g8J 1 hour ago
Ravindra Soni, editor, businessfortnight.com 5 Killed In Collision Between Plane, Microlight Aircraft in France https://t.co/AUXcqSGzjN 5 hours ago
Adv. Saidab Khan (Shadab) RT @ndtv: #JustIn | 5 killed in collision between tourist plane and microlight aircraft in #France: news agency AFP 6 hours ago
Bina Edwards 5 Killed In Collision Between Plane, Microlight Aircraft in France https://t.co/kye3mWnNJl via @ndtv 6 hours ago