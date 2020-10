Kylie Jenner gives hint of her cleavage and midriff in a halter top during flight on private jet Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kylie Jenner gave more than a hint of her cleavage and midriff in a drawstring halter top during a flight on a private plane on Saturday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kylie Cosmetics issues warning about security breach



Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics is warning its e-commerce vendor had a security breach. Shopify informed them the incident involved two members of Shopify's customer support team. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Kylie Jenner: Natural Lashes And Falsies



Kylie Jenner just added false eyelashes to her sailor-themed summer makeup collection, and now, she's giving fans a glimpse of how they look in real life. On Saturday, August 29, the Kylie Cosmetics.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on August 30, 2020

Tweets about this World News Kylie Jenner gives hint of her cleavage and midriff in a halter top during flight on private jet https://t.co/3eIPnSHCxS 2 hours ago