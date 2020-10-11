Global  
 

South Korea worries about missile shown in North Korea military parade

IndiaTimes Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the North's unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: North Korea unveils huge new 'missile'

North Korea unveils huge new 'missile' 01:48

 North Korea has shown off what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile during an early morning military parade.

