hi RT @VanityFair: Host Bill Burr got tongues wagging on SNL Saturday—but his "white women" joke worked https://t.co/u26sOrKb3I 4 minutes ago

Suzanne Allison RT @AsSeenInTVGuide: 45 Years Ago Today: “NBC Saturday Night-Live” made its debut (10/11/75) with guest host George Carlin, the first of ma… 14 minutes ago

Kristin Lewis RT @g_keillor: "Saturday Night Live" premiered on this day in 1975, with George Carlin as host and Andy Kaufman and the Muppets as special… 23 minutes ago

Fátima RT @MyGized: https://t.co/GR4Zq4lRAV Comedian Bill Burr struck a nerve with a stunned cross-section of “Saturday Night Live” viewers from… 23 minutes ago

Gized https://t.co/GR4Zq4lRAV Comedian Bill Burr struck a nerve with a stunned cross-section of “Saturday Night Live” vi… https://t.co/qBb5FcIEpm 26 minutes ago

GetOrganizedBK Hey, @nbc, @NBCNews, @NBCPolitics, @NBCNightlyNews, you bolstered the Trump myth in America with The Apprentice, yo… https://t.co/xZUibBndSc 35 minutes ago