Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media



Polish President Andrzej Duda and soccer player Robert Lewandowski among those congratulating French Open champ Iga Swiatek on winning the country's first tennis Grand Slam title Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27 Published 15 hours ago

French MPs approve return of looted artefacts to Benin, Senegal



French legislators have unanimously passed a law to allow the return of 27 African antiques stolen from Senegal and Benin about 150 years ago. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 3 days ago