Gen. H.R. McMaster thinks Trump's deal freeing Taliban fighters could lead to another 9/11



Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster believes it's a mistake to think the Taliban could be a partner for peace, and could mean another 9/11. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 03:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Republicans formally nominate President Donald Trump for re-election bid with in-person roll call vote



Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 15:55 Published on August 24, 2020