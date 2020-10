20 killed on temple trip in Thailand as bus, train collide Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A bus heading to a Buddhist temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday, killing at least 20 people dead and injuring 30,... πŸ‘“ View full article

