North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings



While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago

Sen. Kamala Harris Halts Campaign Travel After Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19



Two people with Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the cancellation of the Vice Presidential candidate's campaign travels at least until Sunday, the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago