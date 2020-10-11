Global  
 

Azerbaijan, Armenia Blame Each Other As Ceasefire Breaks

Newsy Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Azerbaijan, Armenia Blame Each Other As Ceasefire BreaksWatch VideoAzerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Sunday of attacking cities and villages in spite of a cease-fire deal that attempted to end the worst conflict between the countries in decades.

Azerbaijani officials claim the Armenian attacks killed nine civilians and wounded 30 others. Azerbaijan's president is calling it...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force 02:14

 Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. Olivia Chan reports

