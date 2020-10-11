Azerbaijan, Armenia Blame Each Other As Ceasefire Breaks
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Watch VideoAzerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Sunday of attacking cities and villages in spite of a cease-fire deal that attempted to end the worst conflict between the countries in decades.
Azerbaijani officials claim the Armenian attacks killed nine civilians and wounded 30 others. Azerbaijan's president is calling it...
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. Olivia Chan reports
A temporary ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan begun on Saturday (October 10), with citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh saying they will never leave the disputed territory despite coming under heavy roc
Azerbaijan and Armenia's temporary ceasefire came into effect Saturday after almost two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. But according to CNN, the deal appears fragile, with..
New explosions have rocked the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a cease-fire agreement. Both countries have already... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Upworthy