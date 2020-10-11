Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria restrictions could ease next Sunday

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria restrictions could ease next SundaySome of Victoria's most hated coronavirus rules could be relaxed next weekend despite the state struggling to reach its tough case number targets. A number of the restrictions are likely to be removed faster than expected. Under...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Enforcement In NYC COVID Cluster Zones Begins

Enforcement In NYC COVID Cluster Zones Begins 02:30

 A federal judge is allowing New York state restrictions on houses of worship in the city's COVID cluster zones. This comes as the city reaches an agreement with teachers, avoiding layoffs during the fiscal crisis; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers have arrived in Victoria

 Daniel Andrews and Alan Tudge have again engaged in a war of words over the trans-Tasman travel bubble.
SBS

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers disembarked in Melbourne

 The Victorian premier says 55 travellers from New Zealand slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.
SBS

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers had arrived in Melbourne

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says 55 travellers from New Zealand had slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.
SBS

Melburnians allowed to travel 25km from home and socialise more freely under eased coronavirus restrictions

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a slew of changes to the state's coronavirus restrictions as the number of daily cases drop to single digits.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria signed off on New Zealand travel deal, acting immigration minister says

 Australia's Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has hit back at the Victorian Government, saying it knew about arrangements that saw 17 New Zealanders try to..
New Zealand Herald

Sweden's Alarming Rise In COVID-19 Cases Triggers Permission For Authorities To 'Strongly Recommend' Precautions [Video]

Sweden's Alarming Rise In COVID-19 Cases Triggers Permission For Authorities To 'Strongly Recommend' Precautions

Sweden caught the world's attention when it chose an unconventional approach to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Choosing to aim for obtaining so-called 'herd immunity,' it imposed no..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload [Video]

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record [Video]

Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria Premier says 55 Kiwis travelled to Melbourne

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria Premier says 55 Kiwis travelled to Melbourne Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he has been told that 55 New Zealand passengers have managed to enter the state without having to quarantine.Australia's...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

Australia's Covid hotspot partially eases lockdown

 Australia's state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long...
IndiaTimes

Omnibus Collisions: Coronavirus Policing And Overreach In Victoria – OpEd

Omnibus Collisions: Coronavirus Policing And Overreach In Victoria – OpEd In her September 17 speech to parliament, the Attorney General of the Australian state of Victoria, Jill Hennessy, explained various provisions of the COVID-19...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBS

