Front-line workers, COVID-19 patients find gratitude, resilience this Thanksgiving Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

From gratitude for supporting colleagues, friends and family to appreciating the little things in life, Thanksgiving has special meaning this year for many Canadians, especially those on the front lines of the pandemic or who got sick and recovered. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this