'Crap life' of Shane Bowden ends in 'execution', marking change in way bikie gangs operate, says criminology professor Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The murder of notorious former bikie Shane Bowden, who police say was shot "execution style" in his parked car outside his Gold Coast home, could mark a turning point in the way outlaw motorcycle gangs operate.According to police,... The murder of notorious former bikie Shane Bowden, who police say was shot "execution style" in his parked car outside his Gold Coast home, could mark a turning point in the way outlaw motorcycle gangs operate.According to police,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this