Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump planned Superman stunt on hospital release

Covid virus can survive on cash, phone screens for 28 days, says study. Health minister's Covid reality check ahead of festive season. Hathras victim's family to appear before HC today. And NASA video shows what you would see while 'flying over Jupiter'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:12 Published on October 12, 0372