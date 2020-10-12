Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump planned Superman stunt on hospital release

New Zealand Herald Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump planned Superman stunt on hospital releaseDonald Trump considered ripping off his dress shirt – to reveal a Superman T-shirt underneath – when he was released from hospital after being treated for Covid-19, aides have revealed.The US President floated the bizarre plan in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis 02:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House on Monday from a three-day stay in hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

10/11/2020: Treating COVID-19 Today, The Lincoln Project, Grizzlies

 The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways to coexist with grizzly..
CBS News

Savanna's Act is law: Donald Trump signs bill to address missing and murdered Native Americans

 The bill is named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, North Dakota, a pregnant 22-year-old Spirit Lake tribal member who was killed in 2017.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, October 11th, 2020

 Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus; Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Qingdao to test nine million for coronavirus in five days

 It comes after Qingdao saw 12 new confirmed cases linked to a local hospital.
BBC News
EJ Espresso: Health minister's Covid reality check ahead of festive season [Video]

EJ Espresso: Health minister's Covid reality check ahead of festive season

Covid virus can survive on cash, phone screens for 28 days, says study. Health minister's Covid reality check ahead of festive season. Hathras victim's family to appear before HC today. And NASA video shows what you would see while 'flying over Jupiter'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:12Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19

Ten days after testing positive, the president says he's ready to get back out there on the campaign trail. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Heroic sacrifice! Ambulance driver, who ferried COVID victims, dies of corona [Video]

Heroic sacrifice! Ambulance driver, who ferried COVID victims, dies of corona

An ambulance driver who served COVID-19 patients by carrying their corpses to crematorium died of coronavirus. Arif Khan resiliently redeemed his duties and carried bodies of COVID-19 patients to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Know the top five worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India

 In its Unlock phase 5, India is reopening restaurants, malls, schools, cinema halls with strict COVID-19 guidelines. Maharashtra has remained the worst-hit state...
Zee News

Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about today's vaccine announcement

Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about today's vaccine announcement The Government today announced its first Covid-19 vaccine purchase agreement. What does that mean? Science reporter Jamie Morton explains. What's been announced?...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Khaleej Times

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's shaky claims on virus, Dem misfires

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Impatient to return to the campaign trail, President Donald Trump dubiously claimed he's fully recovered and immune from COVID-19, hailed a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this