The Life and Views of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test.
Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the Supreme Court nomination hearing next week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
According to Business...
Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to..