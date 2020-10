Kamala Harris To Participate Remotely In Confirmation Hearings Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoDemocratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in the confirmation hearings.



Harris will attend virtually. Her office said it's due to the Republicans' response to the White House coronavirus outbreak.



Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have the option to either participate in... Watch VideoDemocratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in the confirmation hearings.Harris will attend virtually. Her office said it's due to the Republicans' response to the White House coronavirus outbreak.Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have the option to either participate in 👓 View full article