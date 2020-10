Wife of Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor called racist slur at grocery store Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and a formerly undocumented immigrant from Brazil, said the Sunday incident... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this