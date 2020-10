Ramdas Athawale demands death penalty for criminals in Hathras gang-rape case



Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago

Judge sentences Granville Ritchie to death for rape and murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams



Granville Ritchie will face death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams, a judge decided on Friday. During the sentencing hearing, several family members of Williams spoke. Including.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:37 Published on September 11, 2020