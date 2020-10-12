Trump resumes campaign with Florida rally 10 days after COVID-19 disclosure
Monday, 12 October 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the battleground state of Florida.
[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.