Trump resumes campaign with Florida rally 10 days after COVID-19 disclosure

CBC.ca Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the battleground state of Florida.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci 01:50

 [NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

