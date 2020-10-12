Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Prime Day 2020 started in UK: Huge discounts on Kindle, Echo, Blink and more

Upworthy Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Amazon's Prime Day begins in the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 13, but many deals on Amazon devices are already available.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products 01:01

 Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a two-day event on October 13th and 14th. It’ll feature amazing deals on electronics, fashion, kitchen and home goods, Amazon devices, fashion and so much more! Don’t miss out and make sure to check out these amazing deals! Not an Amazon Prime member? Don’t worry,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020’s Amazon Prime Day Could Be One of the Biggest in History [Video]

2020’s Amazon Prime Day Could Be One of the Biggest in History

How will this year’s Prime Day set itself apart from previous ones? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day [Video]

5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day

Make sure to check off this list to get the best deals for Amazon Prime Day.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:43Published
Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later [Video]

Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later

It's not even Halloween yet, but we need to talk about holiday shopping. It's vital to plan now if you're buying gifts so you don't run into inventory issues or shipping delays, to meet earlier..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK deals now on: Huge deals on Kindle, Echo, Blink and more

 Amazon's Prime Day properly kicks off in the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 13, but the discounts are already live on many Amazon devices.
Upworthy

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Early Apple Discounts

 Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2020 tonight at midnight, and the event will introduce hundreds of deals through Wednesday, October 14. To add on top of the two...
MacRumours.com

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals already available in UK: Huge Echo Show 5 discount, Blink security camera and more

 Amazon's Prime Day officially starts in the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 13, but Amazon has started the deals early on its own devices.
Upworthy


Tweets about this