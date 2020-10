You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Climate change is our reality. Here's how we're taking action | Al Gore, Gloria Kasang Bulus, Nana Firman, Ximena Loría and Tim



With the Climate Reality Project, Al Gore is helping mold future leaders to build the movement for climate survival and social justice from the ground up. He introduces us to four of the Project's.. Credit: TED Duration: 06:46 Published 2 days ago Cities are driving climate change. Here's how they can fix it. | Angel Hsu



Cities pump out 70 percent of all global carbon emissions -- which means they also have the greatest opportunity to lower CO2 levels and energy consumption. Climate and data scientist Angel Hsu shares.. Credit: TED Duration: 06:15 Published 2 days ago Climate Change will end social media



What's Trending Presents, "How Climate Change will end your aspirations to be a Social Media Influencer": A detailed look into the devastating impact global warming has on your dreams. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this