Red Cross called in to assist seven Ottawa-area long-term care homes

CTV News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Red Cross has been summoned to assist staff at seven long-term care homes in the Ottawa region during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: COVID Restrictions Easing At Long-Term Care Facilities

COVID Restrictions Easing At Long-Term Care Facilities 01:56

 Starting Saturday, people living in long-term care facilities will be able to connect with loved ones in a way they haven't for several months, reports Jeff Wagner (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 12, 2020

