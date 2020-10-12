Red Cross called in to assist seven Ottawa-area long-term care homes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nursing Homes Preparing For Limited Visitation



Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities are allowed to have visitors. Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 2 weeks ago Helping Nursing Homes Residents Battling Loneliness



Many long-term care facilities across the state are in the process of reopening for visitors, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago North Texas Nursing Home Faces Challenges After Visitors Allowed Inside



The quick turnaround of just one week offered by the governor for allowing visitors has placed many North Texas facilities in a scramble. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Canadian Red Cross heading into some long-term care facilities: PM As new COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise in Canadian long-term care homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that more support from the Red Cross...

CTV News 10 hours ago





Tweets about this