iPhone 12 got a major leak just before launch day: Details on price and release dates Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

We're just one day away from Apple's big unveiling. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Details of iPhone 12 Leak



New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this