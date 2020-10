Upcoming Supreme Court Cases May Have Major Impact After Election Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoBefore 2020 is over the Supreme Court will hear cases on everything from impeachment to health care. Here are three we’re monitoring closely at Newsy.



Since Sen. John McCain’s now famous thumbs down on getting rid of Obamacare, President Trump has supported dismantling it instead.



“I got rid of the... Watch VideoBefore 2020 is over the Supreme Court will hear cases on everything from impeachment to health care. Here are three we’re monitoring closely at Newsy.Since Sen. John McCain’s now famous thumbs down on getting rid of Obamacare, President Trump has supported dismantling it instead.“I got rid of the 👓 View full article