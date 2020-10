You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery



Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Covid 19 coronavirus: UK goes into three-tiered lockdown, Liverpool at highest alert The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of...

New Zealand Herald 9 hours ago





Tweets about this