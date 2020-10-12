Scientists Train Sniffer Dogs to Detect COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kind British boxer, 33, feeds stray dogs going hungry during the pandemic in Thailand



A British boxer has been feeding stray dogs in Thailand after the Covid-19 restrictions have left them hungry. Michael Long, 33, buys 20kg of dog food each week which the then gives to the pooches.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:28 Published on September 12, 2020 Survey finds lockdown behaviour changes in dogs



A Dogs Trust survey of over 6,000 people in May has found behavioural changes in dog behaviour during the Covid-19 lockdown. A quarter of respondents said their dog has developed at least one new.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15 Published on August 26, 2020 COVID-19 puts halt on Tender Loving Canines prison dog training program



Veterans and those who have disabilities or other medical conditions relied on service animals, putting Tender Loving Canines' dogs in demand, even amid a pandemic. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:53 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this Anti-antidisestablishmentarianism RT @MackDog2341: "This is Floki, a springer spaniel that scientists at the University of Adelaide in Australia are training to detect signs… 2 days ago