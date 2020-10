Trump Ad Lifts Fauci Praise Out of Context Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Trump campaign ad uses a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci praising federal public health officials -- saying that he "can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more" -- and makes it seem like Fauci was personally complimenting the president. Fauci says the ad lifted his words "out of context." A Trump campaign ad uses a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci praising federal public health officials -- saying that he "can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more" -- and makes it seem like Fauci was personally complimenting the president. Fauci says the ad lifted his words "out of context." 👓 View full article