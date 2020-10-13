|
US election: Donald Trump tells supporters he'll 'kiss everyone' at rally
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump has declared he feels "powerful" at his first major rally since his hospitalisation for coronavirus, boasting that he is "immune" and could "walk into the crowd and kiss everyone"."One good thing with me is I went through...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump says he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rallyPresident Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday night, holding his first rally in Florida after contracting the coronavirus. He declared himself in..
USATODAY.com
10/12/20: Red and BlueDay 1 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; Pres. Trump push to win over Florida seniors
CBS News
Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rallyPresident Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this