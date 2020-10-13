Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Donald Trump tells supporters he'll 'kiss everyone' at rally

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump tells supporters he'll 'kiss everyone' at rallyDonald Trump has declared he feels "powerful" at his first major rally since his hospitalisation for coronavirus, boasting that he is "immune" and could "walk into the crowd and kiss everyone"."One good thing with me is I went through...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump supporters gather for rally and car parade in Kansas City, Missouri

Trump supporters gather for rally and car parade in Kansas City, Missouri 03:28

 Supporters of Donald trump gathered for a car parade and rally in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday 10 October. Local reports said thousands of people gathered for the event.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rally

 President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday night, holding his first rally in Florida after contracting the coronavirus. He declared himself in..
USATODAY.com

10/12/20: Red and Blue

 Day 1 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; Pres. Trump push to win over Florida seniors
CBS News

Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally

 President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump holding rally in Sanford [Video]

President Trump holding rally in Sanford

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Sanford on Monday. Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:06Published
Show at Off the Hook Comedy Club leads to fight [Video]

Show at Off the Hook Comedy Club leads to fight

A comedy show ends with a fight when some people at a show in Naples say comedian Eddie Griffin went too far. Fans say some were offended when he cracked jokes about President Donald Trump.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:44Published
President Trump Heading To Florida For Rally As Physician Says He's Tested Negative For COVID [Video]

President Trump Heading To Florida For Rally As Physician Says He's Tested Negative For COVID

CBS4's Ty Russell has more on the president's visit.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Jim Acosta Fires Back as Trump Rally Goers Chant ‘CNN Sucks’ in Live Shot: ‘What Also Sucks? Getting the Coronavirus’

 While covering President Trump's first proper political rally since being infected with Covid-19, CNN's Jim Acosta fired back at rally goers chanting 'CNN sucks'...
Mediaite Also reported by •Upworthy

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comcbs4.comCBS 2Mediaite

Nine Covid-19 Cases in Minnesota Linked to Recent Trump Rally, State Health Agency Reports

Nine Covid-19 Cases in Minnesota Linked to Recent Trump Rally, State Health Agency Reports At least nine Minnesotans tested positive with Covid-19 after a September Trump campaign rally, sending two to the hospital, including one who was in the ICU.
Mediaite Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

thetravellernv

Regi Kunnel RT @USATODAY: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to keep his mask on when speaking to reporters at the Capitol building Monday… 9 seconds ago

galivantstom

Thomas Jenkins White House chief of staff Mark Meadows apparently missed the CDC warning about COVID-19 contagion linked to aeroso… https://t.co/GLCpkHh2mJ 22 seconds ago

morgfair

Morgan Fairchild RT @thedailybeast: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who spent a lot of time by Trump’s side during the president’s battle with the… 45 seconds ago

ruannaturelover

ruann RT @thehill: White House chief of staff refuses to "talk through a mask" to reporters https://t.co/i7Sj432yJZ https://t.co/u5TMT0ofW7 3 minutes ago

OMPMH

Palkyi Dorjee RT @ReutersIndia: WATCH: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters during Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hear… 4 minutes ago

jgf172000

jarrett RT @travisakers: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows walks away from reporters after Kristin Wilson (CNN) requested that he wear a mask… 4 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Top White House aide refuses to wear mask with reporters Chief of staff Mark Meadows removed his mask for an on-cam… https://t.co/MR0BufK2k8 5 minutes ago

KittyandSailors

richard White House chief of staff refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters https://t.co/9IydsTJted criminals and sc… https://t.co/sRJz88UH4o 6 minutes ago