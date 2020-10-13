Global  
 

New Virtual Reality Software Allows Scientists To ‘Walk’ Inside Cells

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 13 October 2020
New Virtual Reality Software Allows Scientists To ‘Walk’ Inside CellsVirtual reality software which allows researchers to 'walk' inside and analyse individual cells could be used to understand fundamental problems in biology and develop new treatments for disease.

The software, called vLUME, was created by scientists at the University of Cambridge and 3D image analysis software company Lume VR...
