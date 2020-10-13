Global  
 

'I have failed': Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships

Upworthy Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea hosts 'mass games' for 75th anniversary of ruling party

North Korea hosts 'mass games' for 75th anniversary of ruling party 00:53

 North Korea has staged a "mass games" show to mark the 75th anniversary of itsruling Workers' Party. The parade at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium was attendedby leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:42Published
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched tens of thousands of dancers, gymnasts and other performers in a large-scale celebration on Sunday of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers'..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published

Kim Jong-un Tearful Amid North Korea's Hardships Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, could not control his emotions as he thanked the citizens for their sacrifices as a "man for the people."
HNGN

 Speaking at a military parade on Saturday, Kim became emotional as he paid tribute to troops for their response to national disasters and preventing a...
IndiaTimes


